Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 217,491 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,491 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.67% of Aspen Technology worth $156,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $126.49 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.