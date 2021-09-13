Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 263,593 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,337,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,593 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Altria Group worth $159,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

