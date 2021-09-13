Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 10,123 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Analog Devices worth $262,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after buying an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 96.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 62.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,807,000 after buying an additional 520,646 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,096,000 after buying an additional 475,399 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $169.94 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

