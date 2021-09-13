Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 149,213 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,417 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 149,213 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.40% of NXP Semiconductors worth $218,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $212.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day moving average is $201.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

