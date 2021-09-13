Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $460.96. The company had a trading volume of 34,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,179. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77. The stock has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.31 and its 200 day moving average is $390.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

