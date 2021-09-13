Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys 16,077 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Vale makes up approximately 1.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vale by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Vale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.16. 541,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,992,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.