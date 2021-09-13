Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys Shares of 22,683 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.8% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $374.36. 1,957,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,737,859. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.