Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys Shares of 8,821 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. FedEx makes up about 1.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.52.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.33. 43,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,677. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $230.27 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

