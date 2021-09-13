Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.6% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.38. 91,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $162.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

