Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,326,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,992 shares of company stock valued at $170,469,619. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

NYSE:SQ traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.22. 171,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,525,254. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.81 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.91 and a 200 day moving average of $240.64. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 217.46, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

