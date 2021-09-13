Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 63,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

