Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 6.9% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.14. 82,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,646. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.75.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

