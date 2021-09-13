Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $20,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

CARR traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.64. 61,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

