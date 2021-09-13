Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $375.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average of $327.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $892,076,939. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.