Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 19,007 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,007 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 2.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,646,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 433.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $68,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,694 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 477,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $68.43. 145,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.