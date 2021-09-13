Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. ServiceNow makes up about 1.2% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,094 shares of company stock valued at $17,810,772. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $640.72. 20,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,803. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.76 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.79. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.