VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,412,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 528,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 334,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,685,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,456,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $33.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $33.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

