VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 289,705 shares.The stock last traded at $19.76 and had previously closed at $20.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 879,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 335,455 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 83,964 shares during the period. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 110,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.