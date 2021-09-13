Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.02. The company had a trading volume of 149,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,120. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.