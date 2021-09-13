Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Decreased by South State Corp

South State Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.1% of South State Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. South State Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

