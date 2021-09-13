Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Betterment LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 15.2% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned approximately 4.34% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $4,475,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,205 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.10. 132,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33.

