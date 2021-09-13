Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 10.2% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,985,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,959. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

