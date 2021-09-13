Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s 9th Largest Position

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at about $188,000.

Shares of VPL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.44. 8,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,710. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

