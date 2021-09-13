Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $258.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $194.51 and a 12 month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.