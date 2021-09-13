Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $208.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.17. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

