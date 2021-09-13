Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $244.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

