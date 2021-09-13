Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.