Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.