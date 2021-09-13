Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $89.52 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

