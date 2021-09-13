Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 317,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,914,366 shares.The stock last traded at $410.91 and had previously closed at $409.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.25 and a 200 day moving average of $387.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

