Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 54.2% of Mangham Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.80. 491,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,366. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.35.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

