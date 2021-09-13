Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.4% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Bank & Trust owned about 0.57% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $145.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,588. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $147.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average is $141.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.