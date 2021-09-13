Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $228.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.04. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $236.94.

