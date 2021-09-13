Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

