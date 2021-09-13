Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Red Wave Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.6% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.52 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

