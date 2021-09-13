Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is First Bank & Trust’s 3rd Largest Position

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $230.30. The stock had a trading volume of 73,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,431. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

