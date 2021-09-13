Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $230.29. 71,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day moving average of $218.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

