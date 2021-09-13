Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 5.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $15,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $106.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

