Vanilla Network Hits Market Cap of $7.20 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.90 or 0.00024591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $7.20 million and $167,612.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00122079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00174457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.79 or 1.00121867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.10 or 0.07119742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.69 or 0.00922245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 806,707 coins and its circulating supply is 660,893 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

