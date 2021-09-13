Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CAO Sells $28,983.60 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,499. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $741.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

