VAULT (VAULT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,426.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $1,426.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00011576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00078787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00123073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00175002 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,883.83 or 0.99951848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.32 or 0.07200276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.07 or 0.00930990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002945 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,108 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.