VeChain Market Cap Reaches $7.27 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and $536.61 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015666 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002895 BTC.

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

