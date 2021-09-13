Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $14.36 on Monday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 62.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter worth about $943,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

