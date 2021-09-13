Velas Reaches Market Cap of $279.70 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $279.70 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001470 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

