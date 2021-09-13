Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) vs. Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Head to Head Analysis

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Berkshire Grey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 13.35 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -7.00 Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Grey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar -293.18% -71.29% -57.44% Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Velodyne Lidar and Berkshire Grey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 1 4 4 0 2.33 Berkshire Grey 0 1 0 0 2.00

Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 182.26%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications. The company was founded by David S. Hall in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

