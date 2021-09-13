Venus 1-Day Volume Hits $33.89 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $32.22 or 0.00071971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $358.19 million and $33.89 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,783.69 or 1.00029782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00081918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001144 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002277 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,116,332 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

