Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Trading Down 0.1%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.99. 44,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 29,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VENA. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,244,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

