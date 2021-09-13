Venus Reward Token Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $32.11 million and approximately $539,458.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00151944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00737130 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

