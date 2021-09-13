Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT opened at $48.66 on Monday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

