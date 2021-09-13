VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $47.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 317.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,184 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $98,003,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth $87,953,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth $59,518,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

